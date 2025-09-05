Electronic pioneers Cut Copy have released Moments, their first album in five years.

The album sees the Melbourne-born group return with their synth-heavy sound forged during the early noughties. Having previously released singles “Solid”, “Still See Love”, and “When This Is Over”, Moments also features a collaboration with American folk singer-songwriter Kate Bollinger on “Belong to You”.

Cut Copy founding member Dan Whitford said the track was “was one of the first tracks I wrote for our new album” and “immediately felt like a pop song waiting to happen.”

“The song is written about a guy who obsesses about past mistakes without realising that the love he’s searching for has been right in front of him all along,” said Whitford.

“Around the time we were working on this song, a friend introduced us to Kate Bollinger who is an amazing LA singer and songwriter. So we asked her to try a little vocal idea and that’s how the song took shape.

“When I heard Kate’s voice in the track it sounded amazing. I could almost imagine it as some kind of sci-fi country love song, so to bring that energy to it, we asked “Evil” Graham Lee (from legendary Australian band The Triffids) to provide his signature pedal steel sound. And that was the final piece of the puzzle that gave the song its magical finishing touch.”

Whitford added that it was a “real treat” to work with two artists that may “come from such different places musically, but complimented each other perfectly.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The album comes days before the band kick off a run of Australian shows before a North American tour.

Cut Copy’s Moments is out now via Cutters Records / The Orchard

Cut Copy 2025 Australian Shows

Wednesday, September 10th

Barwon Heads Hotel, Geelong, VIC

Tickets

Thursday, September 11th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC (SOLD OUT)

Friday, September 12th

Night at the Barracks, North Head Sanctuary, Sydney, NSW

Tickets

Saturday, September 13th

Night at the Parkland, Roma St, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets

Sunday, October 5th

Wanderer Festival (DJ Set), Pambula Beach, NSW

Tickets