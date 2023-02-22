Teenage sensation d4vd is coming to Australia for his ever headline tour of the country.

The 17-year-old from Houston will perform at Sydney’s Mary’s Underground on Monday, April 3rd, followed by Melbourne’s Howler the following day.

Tickets for the two shows go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10am AEDT. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, February 23rd at 10am AEDT.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of d4vd’s latest single, ‘Placebo Effect’, released through Darkroom/Interscope Records. The track features a moody instrumental and shares a story of unrequited love. The song has already amassed over 4 million streams in just a few weeks since its release, cementing d4vd’s status as an artist to watch.

‘Placebo Effect’ followed last year’s ‘Romantic Homicide’, a grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem that spent multiple weeks on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 33 on the chart.

d4vd’s success has seen him catch the attention of Zane Lowe, who named him one of the 23 Artists To Watch In 2023, and Amazon Music, which named him a hero artist for Artists to Watch 2023.

On February 17th, d4vd began his debut headlining tour in his home country, which sold out within minutes of going on sale. The tour includes six cities in North America and Europe, including Los Angeles, London, Paris, New York, and Toronto. It kicked off with a live-streamed debut hometown show in Houston that was watched by thousands across the globe via Twitch.

d4vd’s ‘Placebo Effect’ is out now.

d4vd 2023 Australian Tour

Tickets available via handsometours.com

Pre-sale begins Thursday, February 23rd (10am AEDT)

General sale begins Friday, February 24th (10am AEDT)

Monday, April 3rd

Mary’s Underground, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, April 4th

Howler, Melbourne, VIC

