D4vd has been given another postponement of his murder hearing.

The US musician, accused of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, appeared in court this week where he received a third postponement of his forthcoming probable cause hearing.

As per Rolling Stone, d4vd — real name David Anthony Burke — agreed to push the hearing from June 29th to July 21st after his defence team requested more time.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo also set a status conference for July 7th.

“Thank you, your honour,” Burke said before he was led out of the courtroom.

His lead defence lawyer, Blair Berk, declined to comment as she left the courthouse, while his other lead lawyer, Marilyn Bednarski, didn’t attend.

According to the judge, there was “good cause” to continue the hearing after they read a sealed declaration from Bednarski submitted with the motion to continue.

The upcoming hearing is expected to last several days, with multiple witnesses set to appear. Following the hearing, the judge will then decide if prosecutors have enough viable evidence to warrant a jury trial.

D4vd was arrested in April and charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

Prosecutors further added special circumstance allegations of murder of a witness, murder for financial gain, and lying in wait, making him ineligible for bail.

In an evidence brief that was unsealed at the and of April, prosecutors claim surveillance video shows d4vd driving his Tesla in July of last year, before parking it near his rental home and leaving for tour.

When the car was later towed and impounded, investigators discovered Rivas’ remains in September.

“For several weeks, or possibly months, defendants left the victim’s body to decompose inside his Tesla. He lied to friends, business associates, and others who noticed the strong smell of decay in and around his home and vehicle,” the brief alleges.

Burke has pleaded not guilty.