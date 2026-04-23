The iCloud account of D4vd reportedly contained a “significant amount of child pornography.”

As per Rolling Stone, the US musician appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday as a prosecutor revealed his iCloud, which was obtained by investigators, “contains a significant amount of child pornography.”

D4vd — real name David Anthony Burke — and his lawyers are still pushing for an immediate preliminary hearing in his first-degree-murder case.

The judge set a follow-up hearing for April 29th to go over evidence production, while the first day of Burke’s preliminary hearing, a mini-trial that will review evidence in open court, was set for May 1st.

“It’s been an informative hearing,” Marilyn Bednarski, a defence lawyer, told the court as her client watched on.

Burke was finally arrested last week and charged on Monday with the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the 14-year-old California girl found dismembered and decomposed in the front trunk of his towed Tesla last September.

On Thursday, Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman revealed that investigators got a wiretap as part of their probe, and that there were three grand juries “convened to investigate, not to indict, but to investigate” the case.

“There is a voluminous amount of digital data in this case,” she said, adding that, despite five weeks of work, LAPD investigators had uploaded only about 30% of their evidence to a system accessible to the defence.

A long-awaited autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner this week concluded that Rivas died from “multiple penetrating injuries” to the upper abdomen.

“The cause of death is multiple penetrating injuries. The manner of death is classified as homicide,” it stated, revealing that the cause of death was determined back on December 9th of last year.

Toxicology testing found a low level of ethanol that did not appear to contribute to Rivas’ death and “presumptive” positives for benzodiazepines, methamphetamine, and MDMA, which would require further confirmation.

Burke has been charged with one count of first-degree murder with special circumstances, including lying in wait and financial gain, as well as separate counts involving sexual acts with a minor and mutilation of human remains. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Prosecutors say Rivas was last seen entering Burke’s Hollywood Hills home on April 23rd, 2025, and was not heard from again. They contend she was killed that day and that her body was mutilated on or about May 5th.

Burke’s lawyers said in a statement that their client “did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and he was not the cause of her death.”