D4vd was staying at a Hollywood Hills mansion just two blocks from where his Tesla was discovered with a teenager’s decomposed body inside, according to law enforcement sources.

As per Rolling Stone, Los Angeles Police searched the four-bedroom home on Doheny Place on Wednesday after obtaining a search warrant in connection with the missing 15-year-old girl whose remains were found in the musician’s vehicle. A law enforcement officer confirmed that investigators “recovered items” from the property.

The home’s owner, Mladen Trifunovic, revealed he was unaware the 20-year-old artist was living there until his real estate manager informed him Thursday. “This all came as a complete shock to me. I only found out about the police activity this morning,” Trifunovic stated. “Until then, I had no idea anything had happened at the house or what was going on with D4vd and the missing girl.”

The lease, which began in February 2024, was arranged with D4vd’s manager Josh Marshall for the contemporary property that rents for $13,999 per month. The house sits in the affluent Birds Streets neighbourhood, approximately 500 feet from where the Tesla was abandoned on Bluebird Avenue.

The 2023 Tesla Model Y remained parked in various locations around the neighbourhood since May before being towed to an impound lot on September 5th. Staff at the facility discovered the remains of Celeste Rivas after reporting the vehicle was “emanating a foul odour and attracting flies.”

D4vd — real name David Anthony Burke — shared multiple images on his Instagram account from inside the Hollywood Hills home, including shots taken at a grand piano and with a distinctive blood-splattered sculpture of the number 4. Another photograph appears to show him inside the property as recently as July.

The victim’s body was so severely decomposed that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office could not determine her eye colour or race, listing her weight as 71 pounds. “She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found,” the medical examiner’s office reported. The cause of her death is still listed as “deferred.”

Celeste’s mother reportedly told media that her daughter had been dating someone named “David” before her death. Photographs circulated online appear to show Burke with a girl resembling Celeste. Additionally, the victim had a tattoo reading “Shhh…” on her right index finger, with reports suggesting Burke has a similar marking.

Burke was on tour when the remains were discovered, performing in Minneapolis the following day on September 9th. Fashion brands Crocs and Hollister subsequently pulled campaign content featuring the musician, stating they removed the material “while the investigation continues.”

The artist, who broke through in 2022 with “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me” after gaining TikTok traction, released his debut studio album Withered in April. Burke’s representatives have not responded to requests for comment regarding the ongoing investigation.