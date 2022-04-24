DaBaby is once again making headlines following an alleged altercation between him and fellow rapper Wisdom that was caught on video that has since gone viral.

In the video, which was uploaded by prince_mazani on Instagram, DaBaby is seen attacking Wisdom – an artist he signed to Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment – backstage during Friday night’s Spring Jam 2022 event in Columbus, South Carolina.

However, the man who filmed the clip later took to the platform to insist that DvaBaby had a “valid reason” for throwing down with Wisdom.

“I don’t condone violence I just happened to be there when it happened. @dababy had a solid reason. I’m not taking his side but I see why he did what he did, that was my video that But I got the whole video and imma tell you why @dababy did what he did. Share and Tune in,” he wrote.

Soon after, he dropped the full clip, along with the caption explaining the lead-up to the beef: “Somebody in the baby camp did something that could have costed him his show, money and a possibly a lawsuit. DaBaby didn’t like it and swing [sic] on them. Was it the best response? Probably not but he did have a legit reason for swinging. If one of your boys messed up your money how would you feel? Comment below ‼️”

It comes after drama earlier this month after the rapper received backlash when footage surfaced showing him repeatedly trying to kiss a fan in the crowd who was having none of his clumsy attempts.

In a video posted to Twitter, the rapper can be seen greeting a crowd of fans outside a hotel. At the beginning of the video, he appears to be pulling himself out of the sea of grabbing hands before moving further through the crowd.

At that point, DaBaby appeared to randomly lock eyes with someone in the crowd before clasping his hands around their face before going in for a kiss.

DaBaby tried to kiss a fan and got curved pic.twitter.com/FC91h0FbMh — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 7, 2022

While it was unclear where the arms were coming from, they appeared to rebuff the rap artist’s advance toward her. He smiled, as it was possibly unclear to him what was going on. The fan in question gave a brief shake of her head, giving a clear sign that the kiss wasn’t warranted before he went in for a second attempt.

Taking to Instagram Story, DaBaby shut down the claims, writing, “Y’all go head on man… Me & my booboos love each other to death but ain’t no kissin goin on.”

Check out the full clip of the fight between DaBaby and Wisdom below: