After a new video of DaBaby was released by Rolling Stone, the Cleveland Ohio born artist responds to the new allegations.

A new video of DaBaby, released by Rolling Stone, was released and shows a different story than the self-defense claims that DaBaby has provided. DaBaby posted a response to his Instagram that insinuated the video’s release was a smear job against him and painted himself as a persecuted figure.

“No disrespect to my boy Tyrese man😂 but what y’all n**gas got goin on bruh??

#WhatMoreDoYouWANTfromMEEEEE ?

Somebody behind the scenes on my ass ain’t it ? 👀😳🔦”

DaBaby continued on his Instagram story:

“Like damn bruh, n****s done took 30 million from me , lie on me once a week, want my fine ass BM’s to hate me , want me to lose fights I don’t start , WHAT MORE DO U WANT FROM MEEE?”

Phillip Lewis posted the clip to Twitter with this caption:

“DaBaby shot and killed 19-year-old Jaylin Craig in 2018, a shooting the rapper claims was in self-defense. New security footage obtained by Rolling Stone shows that DaBaby appears to be the aggressor, and contradicts key aspects of his version of events .”

DaBaby shot and killed 19-year-old Jaylin Craig in 2018, a shooting the rapper claims was in self-defense. New security footage obtained by Rolling Stone shows that DaBaby appears to be the aggressor, and contradicts key aspects of his version of events. https://t.co/TGZjJ0Da6o pic.twitter.com/M7kbKur3U9 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 25, 2022

Henry Douglas, a friend of Jaylin Craig who was involved in the incident, described the event in a way that depicted the encounter as a misunderstanding by DaBaby.

“That’s what eventually started it; when he took it the wrong way,” Douglas told Rolling Stone. “We were trying to see who you are, and he took it as somebody is looking at him with a problem.”

Jaylin Craig’s father also provided comments on the loss of his son and how the family is processing the death.

“This is stressing me out right now because every time you turn on the radio, you hear him,” Craig’s father Curtis said. “You can’t even listen to the radio. I think about my son constantly. We all are going through the same stuff. Every time we talk about it, we think we are getting somewhere, and nobody is trying to help us. Every lawyer we talked to, they look into this case [and say] ‘OK, we are going to get back with you.’ We don’t hear nothing [back].”