Irish folk artist Damien Rice has announced his first Australian tour since 2019.

Kicking off in May with his debut at the iconic Sydney Opera House, the singer-songwriter will then visit Melbourne’s Hamer Hall, Geelong’s Costa Hall, Hobart’s Odeon Theatre, QPAC Concert Hall in Brisbane, and lastly, HOTA Theatre on the Gold Coast (see full dates below).

This will follow his European tour and U.K. tour in March and Rice should be eager to return Down Under for the first time in four years.

Those in the audience may expect “new songs,” as well as his famous classics and favourites, including ‘Volcano’, ‘Cannonball’, ‘The Blower’s Daughter’ (featured in the 2004 film Closer, starring Natalie Portman and Judd Law), and his smash hit ‘9 Crimes’.

Rice’s last album came out in 2014, entitled My Favourite Faded Fantasy. Although he has not released a new album since, he has been involved in several charities, including producing a cover of Sia’s ‘Chandelier’ in 2020 for Julia Stone’s Songs for Australia Australian bushfire fundraiser, and the release of his single Astronaut as part of a fundraising effort for the charity Dublin Simon Community.

Rice rose to fame following his 2002 album O, earning him the Shortlist Music Prize for that year. With such a long and storied history in the music industry, his concerts will be highly anticipated.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Damien Rice 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Gaynor Crawford & Frontier Touring

General sale begins Friday, February 17th (2pm local time)

Tickets available via frontiertouring.com

FRIDAY 12 MAY

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall | Sydney NSW (Lic. All Ages)

sydneyoperahouse.com

TUESDAY 16 MAY

Hamer Hall | Melbourne VIC (Lic. All Ages)

artscentremelbourne.com.au

THURSDAY 18 MAY

Costa Hall | Geelong VIC (Lic. All Ages)

geelongartscentre.org.au

SATURDAY 20 MAY

Odeon Theatre | Hobart TAS (18+)

oztix.com.au

MONDAY 22 MAY

Concert Hall QPAC | Brisbane QLD (Lic. All Ages)

qpac.com.au

WEDNESDAY 24 MAY

HOTA Theatre | Gold Coast QLD (Lic. All Ages)

hota.com.au





