On August 5th for one night only, a handful of lucky Dan Sultan fans will have a chance to see the acclaimed singer in an intimate live show at Kindred Bandroom, in the heart of Melbourne, all thanks to Sailor Jerry Presents.

In what promises to be a unique performance, Sultan will be performing songs from his upcoming self-titled album live on a grand piano – a rare opportunity to hear these songs in such an intimate form.

In addition to brand new unreleased material, Sultan will of course throw in some well-known tracks from his extensive back catalogue, but in a way you’ve never heard them before.

The performer will be joined by Melbourne-based singer/songwriter Danika, performing her rich, soulful folk music alongside her trio, with the always-inspiring Madi Colville-Walker opening up the evening.

The performance comes ahead of Sultan’s new album, which will arrive on August 18th via Liberation Records.

Sultan has already released a smattering of new singles ahead of the album’s official release, including the anthemic and uplifting “Wait In Love”.

“It’s about when I decided to get sober and the circumstances around it,” Sultan said.

“From the press coverage at the time to the love and support I received from my loved ones and especially my then girlfriend and now wife, Bron.

“It’s a love song to ourselves and our beautiful future together. Our first baby arrived pretty much a year later to the day. I love “Wait in Love” and I’m proud to have written it for us.”

Kindred Bandroom, adjacent to Kindred Studios, is a multi-purpose arts facility boasting a photography studio, recording and production suites, 12 private rehearsal rooms booked nightly plus co-working spaces and tenancies for creatives.

Owned by and operated for artists, there could hardly be a better place to hear new unreleased Sultan material before the rest of the world.

The event will also offer an exclusive Sailor Jerry cocktail menu featuring the classics Dark & Stormy and Blue Hawaii.

It’s just the latest in a smattering of awesome gigs supported by Sailor Jerry Presents, with gigs all over the country including an amazing Battle of the Bands competition in Brisbane at Suzie Wong’s Good Time Bar on August 11.

Now they’re bringing punters a rare chance to catch one of Australia’s most in-demand songwriters up-close and personal before he takes his new record into theatres around the country throughout September and October. More information and tickets to Dan Sultan are available here.