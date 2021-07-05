Dan Sultan unveils Fender partnership for NAIDOC week

Arrernte singer-songwriter Dan Sultan has collaborated with First Nations artists Otis Carey and Niah McCleod on a pair of Fender guitars to auction for Children’s Ground in celebration of NAIDOC week.

Otis Carey’s piece ‘GAAGAL (Ocean)’ honours the lands and oceans of Coffs Harbour and the Gumbaynggirr people. Painted on an American Professional II Stratocaster.

Niah McLeod’s work ‘NGUDJUNG YUGARANG (Mother’s Heartbeat)’ is a contemporary interpretation on traditional dot artwork, painted upon an American Acoustasonic Stratocaster.

All proceeds from the two guitars will be donated to Children’s Ground, a First Nations foundation that works to bolster community development and provide opportunities to Indigenous communities.

“It’s an approach that works, you can see that from our success on this country for tens of thousands of years,” Sultan said of Children’s Ground via The Music Network.

“So, I will be loud about this: Children’s Ground is backing the knowledge systems that we know work and which the world is going to need.”

Mark Amory, Fender Music Australi’s general manager ads, “Fender’s mission from the start has been to fuel the creative expression of players,” Amory said.

“Children’s Ground has the same essential beliefs of empowerment and self-determination for First Nations communities. They champion replacing the status quo of disadvantage with opportunity.

“We fully support their goals and are proud to be able to lend some assistance.”

The guitars will remain on auction until Sunday, July 25th.