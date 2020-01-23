Studio photos have surfaced of Daniel Johns and his band Boom Tish.

Johns premiered the band back in 2017. So far they’ve released just one song, a cover of The Easybeats’ ‘Hello, How Are You’. However, band members Beau Golden and Dave Jenkins Jnr have both posted new photos of Boom Tish in the studio.

“Making a record,” wrote keyboardist Beau Golden, who also works with Ruel. Drummer Dave Jenkins Jnr wrote, “Record making with the best in the biz,” in a separate Instagram post. Jenkins is best known as Vera Blue’s live drummer.

Boom Tish’s own dedicated Instagram account made a more cryptic announcement of the recording sessions, posting an image of four Guzman Y Gomez burritos.

Watch: Boom Tish – Hello, How Are You

Boom Tish evolved out of Johns’ live band for his consecutive Sydney Opera House shows in 2015. But those performances remain Johns’ only solo shows to date, and the band has been dormant since releasing the Easybeats cover.

It’s a reflection of Johns’ stop-start journey post-Silverchair. Silverchair’s last album was 2007’s career highlight Young Modern. The band announced its indefinite hibernation in 2011. The 40-year-old Johns has since released the solo album Talk in 2015. His Luke Steele collaboration, Dreams, released its debut album No One Defeats Us in 2018.

Johns has made vocal and co-writing contributions to a variety of artists’ work in the last few years. His multiple appearances on What So Not’s Not All The Beautiful Things LP are the most successful of the lot. He also added vocals to three songs by rapper 360 back in 2014. In 2016, he co-wrote and provided uncredited backing vocals to ‘Say It’ from Flume’s Skin LP.

A known night owl, Johns has become tabloid fodder in recent years. This has led to him taking legal action against The Sunday Telegraph for publishing an article that alleged Johns was a frequent patron of Sydney brothel, The Kastle.