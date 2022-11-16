Daniel Johns has sent a sweet message of support to his ex-wife of five years Natalie Imbruglia ahead of her gig hosting the ARIA Awards next week.

The former Silverchair frontman conducted an Instagram Q&A and reposted a question from a fan who asked if he was going to attend the ARIA Awards this year.

“No, I don’t like big crowds but wishing everyone an awesome night and @natalie_imbruglia will do an amazing job as a host,” Johns wrote in a text-based story.

Johns and Imbruglia met at an awards show in 1999 and got married four years later on New Year’s Eve in a beachside ceremony in Queensland. They were married for five years but went through a bitter divorce in 2008 and didn’t speak for ten years.

Despite the hostile circumstances, both musicians have reflected positively on their former marriage, with Imbruglia calling Johns the love of her life.

“He [Johns] was the love of my life and I think in time you realise that’s a really special thing and you look back on it fondly, and it doesn’t come around that often that you can both feel that way about each other,” she said on the Who is Daniel Johns? podcast in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Johns admitted that the split was “probably the best thing that could have happened” due to their differing plans for the future.

“She wanted to settle down and have babies and she wanted to do normal stuff and I just wanted to get weirder, so we just kind of disappeared from each other,” he said.

The 2022 ARIA Awards will be co-hosted by Natalie Imbruglia, G-Flip, and Ruel and will be held on Thursday, 24th November at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney. Channel Nine, 9Now will broadcast the show live, and it will be streamed internationally on YouTube.

For more on this topic, follow the Rock Observer.