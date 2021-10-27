Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has knocked ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ and ‘The Inspired Unemployed’ off their perch and taken out Spotify’s most popular podcast in Australia.

Johns’ podcast Who Is Daniel Johns? launched last week and has quickly racked up a cult following, shooting it to the top of the charts.

Who Is Daniel Johns? isn’t just famous in Australia, either. Yesterday a billboard promoting his podcast lit up New York City’s iconic Times Square.

“To wake up today to see this Spotify billboard in Times Square is an absolute trip. I’m actually pretty overwhelmed by how many people are enjoying this podcast,” Johns posted yesterday upon discovery of the display.

During the five-episode podcast, the enigmatic musician goes into depth about the struggles he experienced as a result of his meteoric rise to fame. The first two episodes are currently available to listen to on Spotify, and an additional episode will be released per week until the whole series is live.

Each episode of the explosive podcast is introduced by actor Guy Pearce and the series is produced by Kaitlyn Sawrey, Amelia Chappelow and Frank Lopez. Johns.

Episode two was released yesterday and likely attributed to John’s rise to the top of Spotify’s podcast charts. During the 28 minute long episode, the musician revealed that he battled with anorexia nervosa in the late 90s.

“I used to wait until everyone went to bed and then I would take her for walks at 2am for like, three hours because I was anorexic so I was trying to lose weight,” Johns told interviewer Kaitlyn Sawrey.

“That’s eating disorder 101 … I couldn’t control anything but I could control what I ate,” he added.

Check out Who Is Daniel Johns? on Spotify: