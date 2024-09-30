Alternative rock duo The Driver Era have announced their ‘Obsession Tour’ is coming to Australia and New Zealand for January 2025.

The tour starts on Saturday, January 18th at Auckland’s Town Hall, followed by performances at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, Melbourne’s Festival Hall, and will conclude at Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall.

Tickets go on sale at on Friday, October 4th at 10am local time.

Mastercard cardholders can buy pre-sale tickets starting Wednesday, October 2nd. My Live Nation members can access pre-sale tickets on Thursday, October 3, at 9 AM local time.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

The Driver Era consists of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch. Since their first single “Preacher Man” in 2018, they have gained over 450 million streams and more than 31 million social media followers. Their albums X, Girlfriend (which includes the hit “A Kiss”), and Summer Mixtape have received positive reviews, with Alternative Press saying they have “a sound that’s all their own.”

In October 2023, they released the single “Rumors,” with a music video that has almost 2 million views. They kicked off 2024 with the new single “Get Off My Phone,” which also has a lively music video that hints at what to expect on the tour.

Previously part of the band R5, they are known for lively performances that feel like a party, having sold out shows and performed at festivals worldwide, including in Asia, the U.S., Europe, and South America. Their sold-out show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles was recorded for their first live album, Live at the Greek, released in December 2023.

Lead vocalist Ross is also an actor, known for roles in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the movie My Friend Dahmer. He recently appeared in Troye Sivan’s viral music video for “One of Your Girls.”