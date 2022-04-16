Daniel Johns has released his first statement from rehab after admitting to struggles with alcohol that led to a head-on collision on March 23.

Last month, the Silverchair frontman took to social media to explain that he had been in an accident while driving under the influence.

Noting that his mental health is “a work in progress,” he added that “over the last week” he’d started to experience panic attacks. “Last night I got lost while driving and I was in an accident,” he said at the time. “I am ok, everyone is ok.”

“Alongside my therapy, I’ve been self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my anxiety and depression. I know this is not sustainable or healthy,” he wrote last month.

“I have to step back now as I’m self-admitting to a rehabilitation centre and I don’t know how long I’ll be there. Appreciate your love and support as always.”

Now, Johns has spoken for the first time from rehab, where he explained that his alcohol dependence was far more severe than he first thought.

“My drinking had become a bigger problem than I even realised, and how I have used it to help numb a range of deeper psychological issues that I’ve been living with since childhood. Some of these issues you know, and a lot cut much deeper. Alcohol is not medicine. I should never have treated it like it was. I feel like a complete f**k-up and I’m sorry,” began the note, which was transcribed from a phone call with Johns in rehab.

“I take full responsibility for my actions on the evening of March 23rd, I am deeply remorseful and I am working every day to make amends. I am handling these matters professionally and privately. For legal reasons, I am unable to talk specifics on social media or elsewhere until after June 22nd.”

The musician’s drink driving court case has been adjourned to June 22, with Johns guilty to high-range drink driving, which could see him face jail time.

We wish the star all the best in his recovery.