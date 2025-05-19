Daniel Seavey is coming back for round two at Nova’s Red Room.

On Thursday, June 5th, the multi-platinum US singer-songwriter will perform in front of the iconic Melbourne skyline at Rooftop at QT (in partnership with QT Melbourne).

It won’t be Seavey’s first time in Nova’s Red Room – he performed a Studio Session in 2024.

His upcoming performance comes off the back of Seavey supporting Benson Boone and Dean Lewis on recent tours. He’ll perform with his loop pedal, live and intimately, for just 200 lucky attendees.

Seavey can’t wait for his second Red Room performance. “Nova’s Red Room holds a special place in my heart after I got the opportunity to play a Nova’s Red Room Studio Session last year,” he says. “I can’t wait to do it all again in Melbourne and on a rooftop! It’s going to be something else.”

Brendan Taylor, Nova Network’s Group Programming Director, adds: “Nova’s Red Room has always been about creating unforgettable, intimate moments between artists and fans, so this show at Rooftop at QT is going to be something special. Daniel is an exciting talent and we’re thrilled for this one-of-a-kind performance in front of the Melbourne city skyline.”

Seavey’s intimate performance follows recent appearances on some of the biggest stages in the world, including the famous Lollapalooza festival.

His debut album, Second Wind, dropped in March. Second Wind featured the title track along with recent singles “Gateway Drug”, “The Older You Get”, “Other People”, and “If I Ever Get to Heaven”. Seavey collaborated with producer Michael Pollack (Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber) to craft the album, drawing from early 2000s pop-rock influences.

Seavey’s Red Room performance will coincide with his wider Australian tour, which has confirmed stops in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in support of Second Wind.

Seavey follows Aussie pop star Kita Alexander in hitting up Nova’s Red Room. Alexander headed to the Red Room in April following her memorable support slot for Dua Lipa on her world tour.