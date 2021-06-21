In a collaboration that I could have never predicted in a million years, Dave Chapelle has joined forces with Foo Fighters on a cover of Radiohead’s perennial anthem ‘Creep.’

On Sunday, June 20th, Foo Fighters hit Madison Square Garden to celebrate the first full-capacity arena concert since the pandemic reared its ugly head. During the performance, the Fooeys enlisted the help of comic hero Dave Chappelle on a cover of ‘Creep.’

As Consequence of Sound note, ‘Creep’ hs been a staple in the Chapelle repertoire for years now. He’s previously performed the cut with likes of Bradley Cooper, Lenny Kravitz and John Mayer. It was only a matter of time before he linked up with everyone’s favourite rock dogs. You can check out fan-captured footage of the performance below.

The Foo Fighters just brought out Dave Chappelle to sing “Creep” for the first concert at Madison Square Garden since covid. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/aICjCWpFku — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 21, 2021

Dave Chappelle is currently singing Radiohead’s Creep at the Foo Fighters show at Madison Square Garden and while the pandemic might not be completely over, it certainly got a lot more weird.

pic.twitter.com/Qc4T4oDvW5 Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 21, 2021

The Foo Fighters Madison Square Garden gig was shrouded with controversy. In order to attend the mask free hootenanny, fans would have to show proof that they’ve received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Naturally, a bunch of anti-vaxxers got their knickers in a twist over this caveat.

“Foo Fighters, a band I’ve long admired, just held a concert for the jabbed only,” tweeted one fan. “That’s every album & playlist with them on, consigned to the bin.”

London duo Right Said Fred, who have been vocal about their disdain for safety precautions surrounding the pandemic (ie attending anti-lockdown protests and branding the vaccine a ‘scam’, replied to the tweet, writing: “Music is meant to build bridges, not destroy them.”

Whilst former child actor Ricky Schroder went the extra mile, attending a protest campaigning against the Fooeys.