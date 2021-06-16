Later this month, Foo Fighters will take over New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden for the venues first full-capacity show since March last year.

The celebration is set to go ahead at full capacity, with no masks required to be worn. On the grounds that attendee show proof that they’ve had two doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Naturally, a bunch of anti-vax fans got their knickers in a twist over this caveat.

“Foo Fighters, a band I’ve long admired, just held a concert for the jabbed only,” tweeted one fan. “That’s every album & playlist with them on, consigned to the bin.”

London duo Right Said Fred, who have been vocal about their disdain for safety precautions surrounding the pandemic (ie attending anti-lockdown protests and branding the vaccine a ‘scam’, replied to the tweet, writing: “Music is meant to build bridges, not destroy them.”

Music is meant to build bridges, not destroy them. — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) June 10, 2021

Josh Denny, some dude that claims to be a comedian, tweeted that he will “Never buy another ticket to a Foo Fighters Concert. Not all people that choose to NOT vaccinate are conspiracy theorists. Some people, very close to me, have autoimmune conditions that make the vaccine a high risk proposition.”

Adding, “‘Vaccine mandatory’ is 2021’s ‘whites only.’”

I’ll never buy another ticket to a @foofighters concert. Not all people that choose to NOT vaccinate are conspiracy theorists. Some people, very close to me, have autoimmune conditions that make the vaccine a high risk proposition. “Vaccine mandatory” is 2021’s “whites only.” https://t.co/LDuwzw140V — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) June 9, 2021

Now, former child actor Ricky Schroder has piped up in protest of Foo Fighters. The actor, best known for his work on Silver Spoons, has experienced a fall from grace in recent years. He’s got his PR team working overtime with a number of domestic violent arrests under his belt, a contribution to the bail fund of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, and an argument with Costco employees about the stores mask policies.

It’s no shock to the system that Schroder is a vaccination sceptic. In the aftermath of the Foo Fighters announcement, Schroder took to Facebook to share a post criticising Dave Grohl. The post includes a meme of Grohl holding a syringe, wearing a T-shirt that reads “PHARMA SELLOUT.”

“Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination,” Schroeder wrote. “Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots….Fool.”

Last night, Foo Fighters played an intimate show to a fully vaccinated crowd at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California. Outside the performance, a handful of people gathered in protest of the show’s vaccine policy. Armed with signs reading, “Foo Fighters fight to bring segregation back” and “Vaccines cause injury and death.” As Variety note, Schroder was spotted at the scene.