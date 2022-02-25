Being a world-famous rock star comes hand in hand with playing some pretty electrifying shows, perhaps none more so than a Las Vegas show gig in which Dave Grohl was electrocuted mid-performance.

The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed that he was playing a show at a Vegas hotel when the frightening incident happened.

“I got electrocuted once on stage, for real,” Grohl said during an appearance on the popular YouTube series, Hot Ones. “We played some fucking corporate gig for Dr. Martens in Las Vegas [at] some hotel, and there was a pool, and the stage was right by this pool. I thought it would be funny [to] invite the whole audience into the pool with me during this jam,” he added.

“I fucking jumped into the pool, and the whole audience follows me into the pool, and we’re all kind of partying. Then, I go back onstage, someone hands me my guitar, and I step on my distortion pedal and [Grohl mimics beings electrocuted]. It was, like, actual electrocution! That sucked,” Grohl finished.

Hot Ones is a YouTube series that sees the host Sean Evans ask celebrities a number of questions while they feast on hot chicken wings. Each chicken wing increases in spiciness, and the show usually sees the celebrities struggle to eat the spicy wings as they get towards the end. Pete Davidson, Steve-o, Paul Rudd and Charlize Theron are just a few of the Hollywood heavyweights that have appeared on the show.

During his appearance, Grohl revealed that he’s actually been hoping to appear on Hot Ones for a long time.

“For years I’ve watched this fucking show and I finally walked onto this set and saw those sauces and saw your face and was like, ‘Yes! Bucket list! Bam!’ The only thing I have left in my life to do is jam with AC/DC,” he said.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer and the Food and Drink Observer.

Watch Dave Grohl speak about being electrocuted on Hot Ones: