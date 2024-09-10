Dave Grohl has revealed that he became a father to a child outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum. He shared that he is “doing everything I can to regain the trust” of his family.

The Foo Fighters frontman announced the news on Instagram, saying he now has a baby girl with someone outside his marriage. Grohl and Blum share three daughters: Violet, Harper, and Ophelia.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he wrote.“I love my wife and my children, and I’m doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your respect for all the children involved as we move forward together.”

Comments on the post were turned off.

After the news broke, Violet and Harper deactivated their Instagram accounts. Violet has gained attention for touring with the Foo Fighters and is featured on their 2023 track “Show Me How” from But Here We Are, written after the deaths of Grohl’s mother, Virginia, and the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Grohl and Blum were married at their Los Angeles home on August 2nd, 2003. Grohl has often talked about how fatherhood has changed him. In a 2007 interview with The Guardian, he said, “[My wife] Jordyn and [daughter] Violet are anchors that keep me from completely disappearing.”

The family attended the 2023 Grammy Awards together.

In 2024, the usually private couple made a high-profile appearance at Wimbledon, where Grohl’s slicked-back hair and suit made headlines. The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in 2023.