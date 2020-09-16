Nandi Bushell, the 10-year-old drumming superstar who challenged Dave Grohl to an epic music battle, is apparently “over the moon” about receiving her very own theme song penned by the rocker.

As if we couldn’t adore the Foo Fighters frontman any more than we already do, earlier this week Grohl dropped some majorly heartwarming content when he surprised Nandi with a song that referred to the tiny talent as the “number one supergirl” and the “best drummer in the world”.

It comes as part of an ongoing drum battle between the pair which kicked off over Twitter last month, with Grohl eventually conceding defeat to Nandi, who took home the victory in round one.

Upon seeing the epic video made just for her by the rock legend, Nandi was visibly ecstatic over the tribute in a reaction video posted to her YouTube channel and pledged to record her own cover of the tune.

The young rocker’s father told Ipswich Star that his daughter was “over the moon” about the video, adding that he couldn’t believe Dave’s response to Nandi’s challenge.

Mr Bushell said: “This is an incredible time for Nandi, she is absolutely over the moon. She just can’t believe it, she is ecstatic and is a very, very happy child right now.”

Nandi’s dad added that she’s hoping to record her reply to Grohl over the weekend for her channel, where she’s posted a slew of impressive covers of hits by Green Day, System of a Down and more, amassing 168,000 subscribers and almost 20million views.

Check out ‘Nandi Bushell Official Theme Song’ by Dave Grohl: