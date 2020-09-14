After admitting defeat to 10-year-old drum prodigy Nandi Bushell following an epic drum battle, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has paid tribute to the young rocker by creating a superhero theme song for her.

“Every superhero needs a theme song,” Grohl said on Instagram. “Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals,” he added, referring to his daughters who provided backing vocals for the track.

“Number one supergirl/ Best drummer in the world/ Always right on time/ Hero wunderkind/ She got the power/ She got the sound/ Nandi on the drums make the world go round,” Dave sings as his daughters sing Nandi’s name between each line.

The sweet back-and-forth between Bushell and Grohl first began when the young Brit posted a drum cover of ‘Everlong’ and challenged Dave to a socially-distanced drum battle.

“My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and all the @Foo Fighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN,” Bushell wrote in the video’s caption.

Grohl soon responded, and then challenged her to cover a Them Crooked Vultures song – which she also smashed out of the park.

During the video, Grohl addressed Bushell, admitting “I haven’t played that song since the day I recorded it in 1997,” he said. “Our drummer Taylor Hawkins plays ‘Everlong’ for us every single night. But Nandi, in the last week, I’ve gotten at least 100 texts from people all over the world saying, ‘This girl is challenging you to a drum-off, what are you gonna do?’

He then kicked off a mini-rendition of the track on his daughter Harper’s drum kit.

After Grohl conceded defeat to the talented young drummer, Bushell thanked Dave for getting on board for the entertaining music battle.

“It was an honour to be part of the most #EPIC #ROCK in battle in #HISTORY! With the most awesome, fun, kind and legendary #DaveGrohl!” Bushell captioned her response to Grohl. “Thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity. I am extremely grateful. The Rock Gods of old are happy!”

On top of her very own theme song from Grohl, Nandi has also previously received a guitar from Tom Morello and props from the likes of Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, so it’s safe to say that this little rocker is going places.

Check out Nandi’s Superhero Theme song by Dave Grohl: