Ahead of the release of Foo Fighters horror-comedy film Studio 666 next month, a trailer has dropped in which frontman Dave Grohl seems to be possessed by supernatural forces.

The film, which is set to be released on February 25th, sees Grohl and the band deal with supernatural forces inside an Encino mansion — where the Foo Fighters recorded their most recent album Medicine at Midnight.

But strange things begin to happen in the mansion as the former ghostly residents, Dream Window, threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band members.

“This is not just a creepy rock ‘n’ roll house,” Cummings revealed in the trailer.

“It allows spiritual entities to cross into our world.”

Playing the opening riff of hit Foo Fighters track ‘Everlong’ in the clip, Grohl jokes, “I’ve got a couple of ideas I’ve been working on. I’ll lay ’em on ya.”

Hawkins responds, “It’s called ‘Everlong,’ and you wrote it about 20 years ago.”

Meanwhile, director BJ McDonnell has described the project as being “a perfect combination of all things I love.

“Rock, horror and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school ‘band’ movie.

“It’s been years since we’ve seen something like the Beatles ‘Help!,’ the Monkees’ ‘Head’ or ‘Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park.’ Take that ’60s/’70s old-school band film fun, mix it with horror and ‘Studio 666’ is born.

He added, “I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

Dave also recently dished on the highly-anticipated film in an interview with MOJO, where he revealed we can expect it to be “absolutely insane”.

“A couple of scenes, they’re so fucking epic, dude. Just when you think we couldn’t come up with anything more ridiculous … It really, really will blow your mind.”

We can’t wait!

Check out Dave Grohl in the Studio 666 trailer below: