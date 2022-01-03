Dave Grohl has given us some more details about the Foo Fighters’ new horror movie, Studio 666, which is one of things we’re looking forward to in 2022.

Giving his new horror-comedy movie some hype (as he should), Grohl said we can expect it to be “absolutely insane”.

Studio 666 will see Grohl and the band deal with supernatural forces inside an Encino mansion — where the Foo Fighters recorded their most recent album Medicine at Midnight. But strange things begin to happen in the mansion as the former ghostly residents, Dream Window, threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band members.

Grohl told MOJO (via Classic Rock), “There’s no other band stupid enough to do this. It’s absolutely insane.”

“A couple of scenes, they’re so fucking epic, dude. Just when you think we couldn’t come up with anything more ridiculous … It really, really will blow your mind.”

While the band is keeping a lot of information about the plot under wraps, Grohl teases some information about the ghost group Dream Window. “The singer went nuts,” he revealed, “and murdered his whole band over creative differences.”

We hope you’re not projecting or anything there, Dave.

The film was nearly completed in early 2020, but as with many other films and projects, the global pandemic halted their plans. The band finally came up with a way to finish filming the last few scenes in ways that met restrictions and compliance.

Over lockdown, a trailer was finalised and the band were pushed to complete the project, inspired. “We watched that trailer and we were like ‘holy fucking shit’. I mean, honestly, talk about far beyond anyone’s expectations … It’s a movie movie. We all were just like “oh my god, let’s finish this’.”

Director BJ McDonell said, “Studio 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school ‘band’ movie.”

Studio 666 will be released in the U.S. on February 25.

Check out the trailer for Studio 666 here: