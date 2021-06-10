Back in 2002, the Foo Fighters found themselves booked to perform in Salt Lake City as part of the Winter Olympics in the US state of Utah. As it so happened, Aussie comedic duo Roy & HG were also in the area at the time, recording their own TV show, which happened to feature a number of guests, including a little-known rocker named Dave Grohl.

Yes, the Foo Fighters frontman appeared on Roy & HG’s The Ice Dream back in February 2002, where one of the strangest interviews you’ll ever see took place. There’s no sign of the boisterous, one-man party that we know of today, instead viewers received a somewhat awkward and softly-spoken, yet still funny as ever, Dave Grohl.

The interview kicks off with Dave Grohl joining the iconic pair in their US ‘hunting lodge’ in Salt Lake City, as a strangely reserved Grohl chews gum while being asked about his connection to winter sports, only for him to reveal that the sole reason he came to Salt Lake City was for “the big fat paycheque” that they gave him.

As the discussion continues, we see Dave open up about his attempts to stalk US ice hockey goalie Jim Craig (who his mother apparently has a crush on), professing his love for The Osmonds, and disavowing the idea of lip-syncing while playing live.

Numerous times we see Dave double over with laughter thanks to Roy & HG’s comments as he continues to try and talk sports, including a brief discussion on Aussie swimmer Michael Klim, who appeared on the cover of the special edition of the Foo Fighters’ album There Is Nothing Left To Lose.

While part of the interview’s awkward charm may be the strange angles that the trio are filmed from (they really should’ve got a bigger desk and plopped Dave between the hosts), the pay-off comes at the end when it’s revealed that Dave is fully supportive of the pair’s unsuccessful campaign to have the 2010 Winter Olympics held in the New South Wales town of Smiggen Holes.

While Dave Grohl is often humorous and outgoing in his interviews, this is undoubtedly one of the weirder discussions you’ll see him taking part in. As it turned out, both he and bassist Nate Mendel teamed up with Roy & HG later in the year for another interview, but his Winter Olympics discussion is arguably the better of the two.

Check out Dave Grohl’s interview with Roy & HG: