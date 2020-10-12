Stevie Nicks has released her first new single in nine years, ‘Show Them The Way’, and it features Foo Fighters legend Dave Grohl on drums.

The song was inspired by a dream Nicks had involving Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy and John Lewis before the 2008 presidential election. Nicks only decided to record the song for release this year, finding the track to be a hopeful source during this “very strange and dangerous time.”

The musician revealed that the song started out as a poem, and considers it to be “a prayer for our country.”

“I felt that this was its time, its reason,” she said in a statement. “I understood what it meant then and what it means now. Please God, show them the way. Please God, on this day. Spirits all, give them the strength. Peace can come if you really want it. I think we’re just in time to save it.

“I hope that this song and its words will be seen as a prayer. A prayer for our country. A prayer for our world.”

Check out ‘Show Them The Way’ by Stevie Nicks:

Later this month, Stevie Nicks will unveil her concert film Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert.

The film will be screened in select cinemas for two nights only, Wednesday, October 21st and Sunday, October 25th, with tickets going on sale next Wednesday, September 23rd, via her own website StevieNicksFilm.com.

The album will be available on vinyl, CD, as well as on streaming services from Friday, October 30th through BMG.