Rock legend Dave Grohl is teaming up with Canadian Whiskey brand, Crown Royal, for a Super Bowl commercial that is sure to bring the heat to the big game.

The Foo Fighters frontman is no stranger to big events, and this latest venture is sure to be a touchdown for both Grohl and Crown Royal.

The ad itself, which was directed by Jake Scott, is set to air during the third quarter of the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, which will take place Sunday, February 12 in the US.

In one clip, Grohl is seen in a recording studio, reading a list of random words.

“Peanut butter?” he asks. “The paint roller? The battery? Trash bags? The replay? No way!”

“The egg carton? Did you know the egg carton?” he added.

“It says it right here. Whoa! Electric wheelchair! Hawaiian pizza?”

In the second video, the singer is then seen saying the words “thank you” over and over into he mic.

Sophie Kelly, senior VP for whiskeys in North America at global liquor producer Diageo, Crown Royal’s parent company, said in a statement: “Dave is a Crown Royal super fan and the perfect partner to spread a message of gratitude to the audience that is authentic to the brand.

“[After] seeing the work come to life, we have some great content we will be sharing over the next couple of weeks, including a decision to up our Super Bowl commitment to running a:60 in-game.”

While over here in Australia we’re not all that big on Super Bow Sunday, consider us ready to rock and Grohl!