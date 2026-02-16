Megadeth member Dave Mustaine has teased the contents of his new memoir.

Titled In My Darkest Hour, Mustaine’s memoir is set for release in 2027.

During a recent appearance on WAPL Mornings with Laura Lee & Cutter (as per Loudwire), Mustaine explained that his memoir will explore “what life was like” for him battling throat cancer in 2019.

“The best way to summarise the book is it’s the medical process and then what life was like at that time, you know, and getting into the details,” Mustaine told the hosts.

“I would go and get radiation and, like, chemotherapy and then I would go to the studio and work. Some days, I would get to the studio and we’d play and I’d have to run outside and throw up and go back inside and play,” he continued.

“And I lost a lot of weight, and fortunately for me, I had Dirk [Verbeuren, Megadeth’s drummer] there and [producer] Chris Rakestraw was there, and they were supportive and I got through it.

“I mean, I wouldn’t wanna go through it again. I imagine that if I – I’m in remission right now — I’ve been for about six years — [and] I imagine [that] if anything happens again, I’m gonna have the same mentality about it because when I went in there, I thought, ‘I’m gonna kill cancer.’ I was so pissed, ‘cause I used to always joke around [that] anything that got in my body would die.

“We caught it early and went through all of the treatment, but because I’m a singer, we had to do things totally different. We had to focus differently with the radiation, and if it would’ve been off by even a millimeter, you know, that’s it for Dave.

Watch Mustaine’s full interview below. In My Darkest Hour will be released next year via Da Capo. Pre-order it here.

“From King of Metal Dave Mustaine, a powerful reflection on the harsh truths and raw realisations that can only come from confronting death,” the official synopsis reads.

“Dave Mustaine is no stranger to pain and suffering. He battled demons all his life—including an alcoholic father, addiction, and black magic—and turned fifty-eight believing he’d survived the worst. But in 2019, Mustaine was forced to face the loss of his instantly recognisable voice and the disintegration of his musical talent. Diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma at the back of his tongue, his entire career—and possibly his life—was about to end.

“For Mustaine, it was one more opportunity to fight like hell.”