Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has revealed an ambitious vision for the band’s final performance: a concert in space.

The metal legend shared his unconventional farewell concept during a recent interview with Metal Hammer, expressing hopes that the band’s last show could take place on the moon.

“I hope we’ll be playing up in space. I think that will be a really fitting climax. And I’m not talking about on the side of a vomit comet. A gig on the moon, a full moon landing, that would be cool,” Mustaine stated.

This space-bound ambition comes as part of Megadeth’s farewell plans, which include releasing their self-titled 2026 album before embarking on a global farewell tour. Mustaine previously explained the decision to end the band stems from a desire to conclude on their own terms whilst at their peak.

“There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional. Most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now,” Mustaine wrote when announcing the farewell plans.

The guitarist emphasised the significance of their musical legacy, stating: “We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world.”

Mustaine’s space concert aspirations, while highly unlikely, would certainly mark a historic moment in music history. For context, the first song ever performed in space was the Ukrainian tune “Дивлюсь я на небо”, sung by Pavel Popovich on August 12th, 1962.

As Megadeth prepare for their earthbound farewell tour (for now), fans can catch the band across various continents throughout 2025 and 2026. The tour includes both headline shows and performances alongside Iron Maiden, offering multiple opportunities to witness the legendary thrash metal pioneers before their anticipated conclusion.