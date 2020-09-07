David Bowie’s third studio album, The Man Who Sold the World, is set to be reissued under its original title and with new album artwork.

The 1970 album was intended to be called Metrobolist, a reference to Fritz Lang’s 1927 film of the same name. Mercury Records ultimately changed the name of the record at the last minute without consulting Bowie.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the record, it’s getting reissued with its intended name and artwork from Mike Weller — the man responsible for the album’s original artwork. The reissued album will be pressed on 180-gram black vinyl as well as a limited edition, numbered gold and white vinyl.

The cover’s sleeve will feature never-before-seen images from Keith MacMillan’s “dress” shoot at Haddon Hall that was featured in the UK release of the album and a series of reissues.

All of the music on the album has has been retouched by original producer Tony Visconti — with the exception of ‘After All’, which Visconti believes to be untouchable.

“David wrote some of his best songs on the album,” Visconti previously shared of the record. “Not a single among them, except maybe ‘The Man Who Sold the World,’ which Lulu had a single with, but we didn’t care. It wasn’t that important to get a single. Albums were just coming into their own as great art statements. This is, the album was far better than the single, far superior than the single. It had integrity; it was artistic; it was uncompromising.”