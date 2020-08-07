This period of isolation has seen a trove of David Bowie content unearthed from the archives. The latest instalment added to the ongoing series of digital releases will draw from Bowie’s Something in the Air performance live from Paris in 1999.

The performance, recorded on October 14th, 1999 at Paris’ Elysée Montmartre, includes a bunch of rare cuts, including performances of tracks like 1966’s ‘Can’t Help Thinking About Me,’ which hadn’t been t performed in over three decades. Station to Station’s ‘Word on a Wing,’ Aladdin Sane’s ‘Drive-In Saturday,’ and the first-ever performance of Hours’ ‘Something in the Air.’

Though three of the concert’s recordings were featured on the Hours B-sides, the other 12 tracks have never been released. Something in the Air (Live Paris 99) is set to debut on streaming services on August 15th.

The live record follows the digital releases of Earthling-era live collection LiveandWell.com and Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95).

Parlophone has announced the 3rd in a series of 3 digital live releases from the 90s. DAVID BOWIE SOMETHING IN THE AIR (LIVE PARIS 99) is available to stream from 14th August. DRIVE-IN SATURDAY available 7th August: https://t.co/3UnDIjPHjd Read PR here: https://t.co/cxEUzOlEus pic.twitter.com/qvEfAHaYKh — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) August 6, 2020

Something in the Air (Live Paris 99) Tracklist