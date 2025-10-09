David Guetta has joined forces with Tones and I and Teddy Swims for a new single, “Gone Gone Gone”.

Out now via Warner Records, the single is a soaring soul-pop tribute to the powerful pull of toxic love, driven by undeniable dance floor rhythms and clap-along gospel energy.

The collaboration opens on house keys and misty atmosphere before exploding into a riot of drums, sax, and strings. Teddy sets the tone with his unmistakable, dynamic voice, before Tones matches his emotional intensity as she belts out her side of the story.

Blending his signature energy with a more soulful edge, Guetta said there was “a little bit of magic in that” as the collaboration with Tones and Teddy came together, and he couldn’t be happier as both of them have the “most amazing, soulful voices on the planet right now”.

“Gone, Gone, Gone” marks the first time that these three artists have worked together – a testament to Guetta’s incredible influence, taste, and reputation as one of the greatest hitmakers of our time.

The single is only the latest monumental moment in a nonstop year for Guetta, who was just crowned The World’s No.1 DJ by DJ Mag – an honour he’s now claimed five times. He just wrapped up four months of Ibiza residencies, including his legendary ‘F*** Me I’m Famous!’ series at Ushuaïa on Mondays and his ambitious new ‘Galactic Circus’ show at UNVRS on Fridays.

He currently has a globe-trotting slate of headlining festival dates ahead of him and is also bringing his eye-boggling Monolith stage setup to eager audiences. The first two announced dates of his 2026 Ultimate Monolith Show at Paris’ Stade de France arena sold out almost immediately – to the tune of 240,000 tickets – so he’s added a third with special guest Armin van Buuren.

Teddy recently released his deeply resonant I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition), sharing new singles like “God Went Crazy” and “All Gas, No Brakes” (ft. BigXthaPlug) alongside known hits including “Bad Dreams,” “Guilty,” “Are You Even Real” (ft. GIVĒON), “The Door,” and “Lose Control.” The latter has become a 6x US Platinum hit with nearly 4 billion global streams and holds the record for the longest Billboard Hot 100 run in history – “Lose Control” is currently No. 9 on Billboard Hot 100 with 110 weeks on the chart and counting.

Teddy Swims has been on his biggest sold-out global tour for much of 2025, and is about to kick off the Australian arena leg next week which follows his acclaimed NRL Grand Final Performance.

Meanwhile, Tones And I is gearing up for her next musical era following the 2024 release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, Beautifully Ordinary. Co-produced by Tones and featuring her as the sole writer on nearly every song, the LP captures her artistic evolution and personal growth since exploding onto the scene — transforming from a busker from Australia’s idyllic Mornington Peninsula into a global pop force who’s smashed records, garnered multiple awards, sold out tours, and surpassed 12 billion streams. Her breakout hit “Dance Monkey” is the most Shazamed song ever and lives in Spotify’s Top 10 Most-Streamed Songs of All-Time.