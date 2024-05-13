David Kushner has unveiled his latest single, “Hero”.

The popular folk-pop artist delves into the themes of personal growth and confronting past traumas on the song, which is a testament to Kushner’s ability to turn deeply personal experiences into universal narratives.

“Hero” is described by Kushner as a journey into accepting the painful experiences of one’s inner child. The release of “Hero” is accompanied by a visually striking music video that features Kushner interacting with representations of his younger self, illustrating the song’s introspective lyrics. Watch the music video below.

The release follows the success of Kushner’s previous hits, including the multi-platinum “Daylight”, which has amassed over one billion streams. His previous single, “Skin and Bones”, meanwhile, has been streamed over 57 million times on Spotify alone and is available to listen to in different formats, including “cinematic”, “instrumental”, and “sped up”. “Skin and Bones” was also given a remix by Italian electronic music giants MEDUZA.

Kushner’s musical journey began in the suburbs of Chicago and has since taken him to Los Angeles, where his career has flourished. His debut EP, Footprints I Found, and its tracks like “Miserable Man” and “Mr. Forgettable”, quickly captured the attention of a global audience in 2022, propelling him to over 700 million streams in less than a year.

For fans eager to catch Kushner live, he has a busy festival schedule this year. His performances include notable appearances at Hangout Festival on May 17th, Boston Calling on May 24th, and Bonnaroo on June 14th. Later in the year, Kushner will cross the Atlantic for to appear at the Reading and Leeds Festivals in the UK in late August, followed by All Things Go on September 29th. You can find out more about Kushner’s upcoming touring schedule here.

David Kushner’s “Hero” is out now via Miserable Man Music / Virgin Music Group.