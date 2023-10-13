Day1 has built anticipation for his upcoming project with new single “Southside Dilla”.

Reminiscent of Headie One and Young T & Bugsy’s famous “Don’t Rush”, Day1 definitely brings the vibes on his new track, which follows previous 2023 drops “Have You Ever?”, “In Ya City”, and “MR LUCKY”.

The Aussie rapper linked up with up-and-coming artist Jack Billiau to shoot the accompanying music video in Paris and London (watch below).

“Southside Dilla” was produced by renowned duo Slim Typical, while Day1 also recruited Brisbane/UK TikTok star Olantekkers for the track. “Working with Slim Typical on this was dope, we were in London with Olantekkers and there was a heatwave going on, we kept grinding and the end result was this heater” Day1 says.

You can listen to “Southside Dilla” below, which Day1 wanted to coolly throw back to iconic eras of hip hop that inspired him on his own career path.

Day1 has barely stopped over the last couple of years, including embarking on his first national headline tour in 2022. He also appeared at several festivals including Lunar Electric and YKTV, toured with artists like Jay1, and created the official launch single for national radio station CADA alongside Mason Dane, A.GIRL, and Reyanna Maria.

Day1 also recently earned a nomination for Best Hip Hop/Rap Release at the 2023 ARIA Awards for “MBAPPE”, which has been one of the hottest songs in Australia. A remix of the track featuring the aforementioned Jay1 and acclaimed French artist Gambino La MG took “MBAPPE” to a wider global audience.

And Day1’s not planning on slowing down anytime soon. His highly-anticipated second project is confirmed to arrive in early 2024, although there’s no official release date yet. It will be the follow-up to the rapper’s 2021 EP, Day Uno.

Day1’s “Southside Dilla” is out now via Warner Music Australia/DB Music.