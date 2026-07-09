On the back of their 2025-released sixth album, Creature in the Black Night, Dayseeker have announced they will return to Australia in 2027 for a huge headline tour.

Joined by fellow US bands Jutes, Silent Planet and sace6, the California-founded post hardcore outfit will kick off the run in February 2027, with shows locked in for Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

“We’re so thrilled to be coming back to Australia to start off our 2027,” frontman Rory Rodriguez said.

“These will be some of the biggest headlining shows of our career and we can’t wait for our friends overseas to see the show we’ve put together.”

Dayseeker were last here just last year for Good Things Festival 2025, as well as a string of sideshows.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ at the Melbourne leg of the festival, Rodriguez reflected on Dayseeker’s evolution since forming in 2012.

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“Right now, everybody in our band cares a lot about our show and performing well,” he said. “Sometimes, you play with people and it feels like they like the idea of being in a band, but they don’t actually like the work that comes with it, or the dedication that it takes to hone your craft and put on a good show.

“If I look back on when we first started, I didn’t do very well. I wasn’t a fantastic singer or performer; also outside of shows, I didn’t think about what I was doing. I didn’t do vocal rest, I would smoke weed… I don’t smoke anything now, I don’t drink before we play; I warm up and I have a nebuliser for my voice. It turned into a job that we realised we needed to take seriously.”

“We see how people will wait months and months. They’ll spend their money to see us play. We don’t want to show up and give them a subpar experience. I’m proud that we’ve continued to put on a good show for people.”

General public tickets for the 2027 tour go on sale from 12pm local time on Friday, July 16th. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates and venues below.

Dayseeker 2027 Australia Tour Dates

Sunday, February 7th

Metro City, Perth (18+)

Tuesday, February 9th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Thursday, February 11th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Friday, February 12th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday, February 14th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane