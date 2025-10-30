Dean Lewis has issued a statement following social media allegations of misconduct with his fans.

In recent weeks, videos have circulated online alleging that the Australian singer has engaged in intimate and inappropriate conversations with fans.

Lewis responded in a statement posted online on Thursday evening.

“I understand why people are angry and disappointed after learning embarrassing details of intimate, private conversations and relationships I’ve had with consenting adults over the past decade, but I want to emphasise that none of this is illegal,” Lewis’ statement reads.

“The individuals leading the campaign against me have repeatedly acknowledged this, and I’m hurt by any suggestion that I’ve done things that have crossed into illegality. At the same time, I realise I’ve made an incredible mess, people are genuinely hurt, and I need to make changes.”

It continues: “In the past few days, social media has made public a decade-plus of private conversations with a number of women, all of adult age. I don’t fault these individuals for having hard feelings, and I don’t want anyone defending me. I was breathtakingly dumb texting and flirting in the manner I have over many years. I should have been more sensitive that not everyone might look at our interactions the way I often did. From the bottom of my heart, I want to sincerely apologise to those I’ve hurt. This is not only an apology to the women who have spoken up, but those who haven’t and felt hurt by my words or behavior. I also need to apologise to my family and fans who I’ve gravely disappointed.”

Tone Deaf has contacted Lewis’ management for comment.