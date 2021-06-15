Twisted Sister rocker Dee Snider is set to appear alongside his whole family on Celebrity Family Feud in an episode that will air this weekend in the US.

Speaking on bandmate Mark “The Animal” Mendoza’s Facebook Live show 22 Now, Snider discussed he and his family’s forthcoming appearance on the game show.

“My family and I — the whole Snider Growing Up Twisted clan — are on Celebrity Family Feud,” Snider said on the show.

“We went up against [NFL Hall of Famer and current co-host of Fox NFL Sunday] Terry Bradshaw and his family. And I will just say we kicked ass and we represented.”

He went on to say that he and the Snider clan were initially conflicted as to whether or not to take the game seriously or do it for a laugh, saying: “We were kind of debating, do we go in and treat it like it’s a joke — you know what I mean? Just like a big goof out of it — or do we take it seriously?”

Ultimately, the family decided to show off their competitive chops.

“They expect us to be a joke. So we wanted to go in there and go for the gold. So I can’t say how it went other than to say we kicked ass. That I can say,” Snider added.

Celebrity Family Feud is hosted by stand-up comedian and actor Steve Harvey and features celebrities and their families battling it out as they try to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions for a chance to win cash for a charity of their choice.

It’s certainly not Dee’s first rodeo when it comes to reality shows. He has previously starred in The Celebrity Apprentice, Gone Country, MTV’s Rock The Cradle with his son Jesse, as well as Growing Up Twisted alongside the rest of his family about their life in their Long Island home.

Check out Dee Snider discussing the appearance on 22 Now: