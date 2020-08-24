Dee Snider has been petitioning vinyl collectable company Funko to make a figure of him for over a year, and now the brand has finally caved to his wishes.

The Twisted Sister singer announced on Twitter that he’ll be the next artist to have a big-headed Pop! figure made in his image.

In the tweet, he thanks fans for their support and for putting “pressure” on Funko to finally make it happen.

“WELL GUESS THE FUCK WHAT!?!? @OriginalFunko is making a Dee Snider figure. Thank you all for your support, pressure and enthusiasm!”

WELL GUESS THE FUCK WHAT!?!? @OriginalFunko is making a Dee Snider figure. Thank you all for your support, pressure and enthusiasm! — Dee Snider (@deesnider) August 20, 2020

Snider has been actively campaigning to get Funk to create a figure in his likeness for at least a year, with a tweet appearing on his profile on the topic in July of 2019.

He was responding to a message from an account called PopVinyls.com which said “I have loved Twisted Sister since I first saw “We’re Not Gonna Take It” music video on @MTV back in the 1980s when I was a kid.

“I’d love a @deesnider pop!”

He responded; “Are you paying attention @originalfunko? I can’t count the amount of times I’ve been asked if there is a “Dee Snider Pop Vinyl” available at all of the convention appearances I do!”

Are you paying attention @originalfunko? I can't count the amount of times I've been asked if there is a "Dee Snider Pop Vinyl" available at all of the convention appearances I do! https://t.co/Fbvt1f6VlM — Dee Snider (@deesnider) July 4, 2019

When the figure is released, Snider will include a massive list of artists to have their own Pop! figure including KISS, Metallica, AC/DC, Slipknot, Slayer, Guns ‘N Roses, and more.

The latest album Twisted Sister released came in 2006 with A Twisted Christmas, but those who miss the hair metal legends shouldn’t count on a reunion by the band any time soon.

“Look, I know that some of my band members have recently said ‘never say never’,” he told SiriusXM.

“I wrote a song called ‘Never Say Never’ many years ago, so I’ll go with that for their benefit, but I will say this: it was so hard fought to find a Dee Snider [solo] sound, to find my place in the community, the metal community.

“Mentally, if I do anything moving forward, I want it to be continuing on this path that I finally found.”

“So I don’t know if I see that happening — in this lifetime.”

Check out ‘I Wanna Rock’ by Twisted Sister: