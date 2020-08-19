Dee Snider has revealed his desire for his solo career to emulate that of The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne.

In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Twisted Sister rocker revealed that the chances of the band getting back together are “very, very slim.” Sharing that rather than revelling in former glory, he’d like a solo career that plays out like Ozzy’s.

When asked whether there was a possibility of Twisted Sister getting back together again, Snider shared. “Look, the odds of seeing Twisted again are very, very slim. I still talk to the guys and we’re all friends, but I really don’t see it happening, especially as I’ve found a sound for me.”

Snider revealed that the road to discovering what his solo career would look like was an arduous one.

“It took so long and so many misfires to get here, I want to spend the remainder of my time doing that. My goal is to be like Ozzy. Not on a personal level, but on a musical one, where he started out in Black Sabbath, and as a solo artist, played new music and just did Paranoid at the end of the show. That’s my dream.”

Twisted Sister called it a day back in 2016. Snider was asked if the decision to close that musical chapter was an amicable one, to which he revealed. “It was a group situation. There were people in the band who would prefer to have kept going, but I wasn’t the only one to feel we’d taken it as far as we could, especially without AJ.

“We didn’t want to just keep on going till all the parts fall off.”

In an interview with Ultimate Guitar back in July, Snider was asked about the ‘current trend” of bands who return from retirement, such as Mötley Crüe and Rage Against The Machine, and he had a few choice words to share.

“I think it’s bullshit,” he said. “When you say farewell… Rage Against The Machine breaks up — that’s not retirement. They broke up, and they reformed, and that’s great. But when you do a farewell tour, and you announce this, and you sell tickets, and you have a t-shirt that says ‘No More Tours’ — thank you very much, Ozzy [Osbourne], I bought one of those — and then you come back, that’s bullshit.

“So when you say, ‘We’re retiring,’ people now don’t take it seriously. So, you know, it’s like a joke, and I think that a part of it is that these artists have nothing else going on. And I realize that — without playing, they have no career.”

Check out ‘For The Love Of Metal’ by Dee Snider: