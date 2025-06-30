Deerhoof have announced they are removing their entire catalogue from Spotify after learning that CEO Daniel Ek invested nearly $700 million in Helsing, a defence company specialising in military drones and AI defence software.

The experimental rock band made their position clear in a strongly worded statement (as per Rolling Stone), declaring: “We don’t want our music killing people. We don’t want our success being tied to AI battle tech.”

The investment causing the controversy came through Prima Materia, a venture capital firm co-founded by Ek, who also serves as chairman of Helsing. The European startup recently secured 600 million euros ($693.6 million) in a funding round led by Prima Materia, which has been investing in the company since 2021.

Deerhoof elaborated on their concerns about the military applications of artificial intelligence, stating: “AI battle tech is clearly emerging as the hot new big ticket item for the super-rich. It’s increasingly clear that the military and police exist primarily as the security detail for the billionaire class.”

The band referenced the conflict in Gaza, claiming such technology “successfully tested on the people of Gaza, also finally solves the perennial inconvenience to war-makers – it takes human compassion and morality out of the equation.”

In their statement, Deerhoof also criticised Spotify’s business model beyond the investment controversy, describing the platform as an “already widely hated data-mining scam masquerading as a ‘music company'” that is “creepy for users and crappy for artists.”

While acknowledging Spotify’s global reach, the band rejected the notion that this benefit outweighs the ethical concerns: “Just because someone is far from Western gatekeepers does not mean they lack culture, or need to hear our band. Deerhoof is a small mom and pop operation, and know when enough is enough.”

The band confirmed their various record labels, including Kill Rock Stars, Polyvinyl, and Joyful Noise Recordings, are supporting their decision to remove their music from the platform “as soon as possible.” This represents a significant undertaking, as the band have released 20 albums since their 1996 debut, Dirt Pirate Creed.