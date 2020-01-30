Def Leppard are releasing their early demos and live recordings for the first time.

Def Leppard’s upcoming boxset The Early Years 79-81 gives fans a behind the scenes look at the band’s first two albums. The box comes out on March 20. In anticipation of its release the band have published an early version of ‘Rock Brigade’, which opens their debut album On Through the Night.

Watch: Def Leppard – Rock Brigade (Early Version)

Def Leppard emerged out of Sheffield, West Yorkshire in the late 1970s. On Through The Night arrived in 1980 and they were back with High ‘N’ Dry the following year. The band achieved instant success and both records were certified platinum in the US.

Def Leppard would later abandon their UK heavy metal roots to adopt a more commercially viable glam rock sound. But the band’s first couple of albums remain treasured releases among fans.

Now, singer Joe Elliott has overseen the compilation of a comprehensive boxset that digs into the archives of the band’s early period. The five disc set includes newly remastered versions of both albums. CD-3, When the Walls Came Tumbling Down, consists of the previously-unreleased live in Oxford recording from April 26, 1980.

Disc four is where you can find the real juicy stuff, though. It’s made up of B-sides, rarities and re-mixes of tracks from On Through The Night and High ‘N’ Dry. The final disc includes a range of BBC radio live sessions from before the band’s debut album.