Deftones have announced they will head to Australia and New Zealand in 2026.

The multi-Platinum Grammy Award winning band have built one of alternative rock music’s most devoted followings, blending raw power with cinematic intensity, and will treat Australian and New Zealand fans in May 2026.

Kicking off in Sydney with two shows at Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday, May 2nd, and Sunday, May 3rd, the Sacramento band will then head to Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, May 6th, before two shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, May 9th, and Sunday, May 10th. The tour will wrap in New Zealand at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Wednesday, May 13th.

General public tickets will go on sale at 2pm (local) on Friday, November 21st. Mastercard and Westpac NZ presales will run from 1pm (local), Tuesday, November 18th, before a Live Nation presale begins at 1pm (local), Thursday, November 20th. Register for Live Nation’s presale here (Australia) or here (NZ).

The band will be supported by Ecca Vandal and Interpol across all dates.

Deftones’ culture is revered as one of the most fervent that exists, a sonic outlier whose originality and culture prove peerless. Formed by hometown friends out of Northern California in 1988, the band have delivered a succession of seminal releases, sold over 10 million records globally, gathered 10 billion-plus streams, and inspired generations.

Their catalog encompasses 2000’s RIAA certified twice-Platinum White Pony, which earned the group’s first Grammy, as well as the RIAA Platinum-certified Diamond Eyes (2010), Koi No Yokan (2012), and Ohms (20200. The latter marked their fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard 200.

Their world also notably includes the annual Dia De Los Deftones, an immersive full-day festival experience of music and culture curated and headlined by the band at San Diego’s Petco Park for six iterations so far.

In 2025, they released their 10th full-length LP, Private Music via Warner Records. It signals yet another artistic peak and once more affirms Deftones are forever.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here (Australia) or here (NZ).

DEFTONES AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2026

with special guests Interpol and Ecca Vandal

Saturday, May 2nd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Sunday, May 3rd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, May 6th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, May 9th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, May 10th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, May 13th

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ