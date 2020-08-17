It looks like Deftones may be gearing up to announce the release of their much-fabled new album.

The band recently updated all social media profile pictures to black frames, with a link directing fans to the Deftones website. You’d be forgiven in thinking that your computer was cocking up because for the first few moments on the site, you’re greeted with nothing but a static black screen.

However, patience is pleasures greatest advocate, and soon enough, white pixels slowly come to the forefront to form a square — our money is on album artwork.

The real kicker is in the website URL, (https://www.deftones.com/0925). Eagle-eyed fans believe that the numbers may be symbolic of the upcoming records release date, Friday, September 25th.

Back in June, Deftones drummer Abe Cunningham revealed that the record would “hopefully” drop in September. ““It should be coming along, hopefully, maybe September. I heard something,” he confirmed.

Cunningham also confirmed that the band had linked up with producer Terry Date, who previously worked his magic on their records Adrenaline, Around the Fur, White Pony, and Self-Titled.

“We actually tracked everything over the summer, last summer — June and July — we were in the studio tracking,” Cunningham shared in an interview at Download Festival TV on Saturday. “But we actually just completed everything. … We were down in LA recording, but we mixed up in Seattle.”

“We’re working with our old pal Terry Date, who did a bunch of our earlier records and stuff, too,” he continued. “He’s up there [in Seattle] with this whole distancing thing; it was a bit rough, but we figured out a way to kind of do the mixes without being there.”

Deftones celebrated the 20th anniversary of their seminal White Pony record earlier this year. The band revealed that they have plans to celebrate their career-defining album with a re-released album of remixes.

“We’re gonna be releasing later in the year a reissue of the record and we’re going to do sort of a split side of the record, a remixed version of it titled Black Stallion,” shared frontman Chino Moreno. “So we have a bunch of different people on it, some that actually inspired some of the writing of the record itself, the original album. So it’s kind of come full circle.”