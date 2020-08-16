Delta Goodrem has shared a gut-wrenching story explaining the health troubles she has faced in recent years, which prevented her from releasing music for an extended period of time.

On her Instagram, the singer-songwriter explained that her recent health scare was the inspiration behind new single ‘Paralyzed’.

Via a series of clips, Goodrem showed how hard she fought to get through recovery and rehab after having her tongue paralysed following the surgical removal of a salivary gland.

She had lost the ability to control her speech, and the footage of her trying time and time again to regain it is truly devastating. As she recovered, she wrote her sixth album, and explains that singing feels different for her now than before.

“As a songwriter, I write songs from my own experiences. I tell stories about the path I have been on, wondering if anyone else has been on a similar journey,” she wrote in the caption.

“The first step in writing this new record was a personal transformation that I didn’t know I needed in my life!

“Even though, as I am sharing today, it was a challenging one – I learned so much and I’m so grateful to be here healthy, happy and singing away :)”

Delta Goodrem released her new single ‘Paralyzed’ a few weeks ago, and will drop her next studio album titled Bridge Over Trouble Dreams later in 2020.

She’s also set to tour the album with a series of Aussie dates starting in April, 2021.

Check out ‘Paralyzed’ by Delta Goodrem: