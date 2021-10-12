Don’t use the word “alien” around Demi Lovato, with the pop star calling it a “derogatory term”.

Lovato was interviewed by PEDESTRIAN TV when they revealed their strong stance on use of the term. “I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything,” Lovato insisted. “That’s why I like to call them ET’s!”

They continued by praising ET’s for treating us earth dwellers nicely, saying that “if there were beings that could harm us, we would have been gone a long time ago.”

ET’s are clearly a big part of Lovato’s life. Their new docu-series, Unidentified with Demi Lovato, is currently streaming on Peacock, and sees the singer delve deep into their passion for all things extra terrestrial. Alongside their sister Dallas and friend Matthew, the trio go in search of definitive answers to some of the biggest questions about ET’s.

Unfortunately we didn’t get to find out how ETs wish to be referred to as Lovato and their team didn’t actually encounter any ET’s in the docu-series.

That didn’t mean some strange things didn’t occur though. “Something happened in every city that we went to, which was really cool,” Lovato said. “Not necessarily just with UFOs, but there was even paranormal things that happened. For instance, in Vulture City, you’ll have to see what what goes down there in I believe the second episode.”

They added: “I have a belief that you can make contact, just as easy as I did if you were to meditate and expand your consciousness and work towards enlightenment. I believe that is the quickest way to be able to see something or meet something.”

Check out the official trailer for Unidentified with Demi Lovato: