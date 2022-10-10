A petition has been started to bring Depeche Mode back to Australia.

It’s a perennial frustration for Australasian music fans: getting excited about a favourite artist announcing a world tour, only to discover that an Australia or New Zealand leg hasn’t been included.

One huge Depeche Mode fan, however, has decided to do something about it. Lierre Beutel has started a petition on change.org demanding that the iconic British band add Australia to their upcoming world tour.

“Depeche Mode have recently announced their first tour in 5 years, coinciding with the release of their new album, Memento Mori. Sadly, an Australian stop hasn’t made the list,” the petition explains.

“Let’s show them some love, and just how many Aussie fans they have that would love to see them perform live Down Under. It’s definitely been too long between drinks.”

As Beutel’s petition notes, Depeche Mode haven’t performed in Australia since 1994, when they toured in support of their 1993 album Songs of Faith and Devotion.

“With the cost of living rising, and housing prices reaching the ~ahem~ridiculous – many Aussies can’t afford to travel to see this iconic band. (Okay, I’ll admit I seriously considered it). Let’s see if we can convince them to play closer to home!” the petition adds.

The petition definitely has a long way to go: at the time of writing, it’s been signed by just 24 Depeche Mode fans.

Depeche Mode’s upcoming tour will be their 19th and first in over five years (find full dates here). The tour is in support of the electronic music pioneers’ 15th album Memento Mori, set for release in early 2023.

It will be their first album since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher. The keyboardist died in May aged 60 after suffering an aortic dissection.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.