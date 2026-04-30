Dermot Kennedy is coming to Australia.

The beloved Irish singer-songwriter will tour the country this November, with shows confirmed in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide this November (see full dates below).

Tickets to the shows, which are all-ages shows, go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 8th at 11am local time.

The artist pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 6th at 9am local time; the Mastercard pre-sale begins on the same day at 10am local time; the Live Nation pre-sale begins on Thursday, May 7th at 10am local time.

Kennedy will also tour New Zealand in the same month.

Kennedy was a recent guest on the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast, where he told host Neil Griffiths all about his third studio album, The Weight of the Woods.

The singer-songwriter joined the show from his home in Ireland to talk all about the LP, how it came to be, and what he learned from his first two records, Without Fear and Sonder.

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“Now I’ve come to a point where I’ve developed the skill to be a much better songwriter, but I can go back sonically to things that feel authentic to me. It puts me in a place where I just love the music,” he said.

Watch and or listen to the full episode below.

Kennedy’s latest album has been popular around the world, reaching the top 30 in both Australia and New Zealand. It also topped the charts in the UK and Ireland.

Dermot Kennedy 2026 Australia Tour

Presented by Live Nation

All shows all ages

Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 6th (9am local time)

Mastercard pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 6th (10am local time)

Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, May 7th (10am local time)

General sale begins Friday, May 8th (11am local time)

Ticket information available here

Saturday, November 14th

Kings Park and Botanic Garden, Perth, WA

Tuesday, November 17th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, November 18th

TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 21st

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 22nd

Entertainment Centre — Theatre, Adelaide, SA