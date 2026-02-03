Descendents are returning to Australia and New Zealand later this year to celebrate 30 years of their fifth studio album Everything Sucks.

Originally released in 1996, Everything Sucks remains a pivotal release in not only the band’s catalogue but in the genre they helped define. It captured the urgency and directness that has underpinned Descendents’ influence since their beginning way back in 1978.

While the tour marks the anniversary of Everything Sucks and will focus heavily on the killer tracks from it, fans can of course expect a career-spanning set, including live staples that have cemented Descendents as one of punk rock’s most consistent and respected acts.

It will kick off in Barwon Heads on June 3rd, before shows in Melbourne, Hobart, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast. The band will then make their way to New Zealand with shows in Wellington and Auckland.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am (AEDT) on Friday, February 6th. A Spotify presale will run from 10am (AEDT) on Wednesday, February 4th, followed by a promoter presale at 10am (AEDT) on Thursday, February 5th. See here for details.

Descendents are a pioneering American punk band formed in California, widely credited with shaping melodic hardcore and pop-punk. Fronted by Milo Aukerman, whose cartoon likeness became the band’s iconic logo, they fused the speed and aggression of hardcore with catchy melodies and deeply personal, often self-deprecating lyrics.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Their songs tackled everyday concerns like relationships, insecurity, boredom and suburban life, setting them apart from the more political punk of the era. Seminal releases such as Everything Sucks and their 1982 debut Milo Goes to College influenced generations of bands.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

DESCENDENTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Wednesday, June 3rd

Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads VIC

Friday, June 5th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, June 6th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Monday, June 8th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, June 9th

Astor, Perth WA

Thursday, June 11th

Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Friday, June 12th

Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, June 13th

The Balcony (Coolangatta Hotel), Gold Coast QLD

Tuesday, June 16th

Meow Nui, Wellington NZ

Wednesday, June 17th

Powerstation, Auckland NZ