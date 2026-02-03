Descendents are returning to Australia and New Zealand later this year to celebrate 30 years of their fifth studio album Everything Sucks.
Originally released in 1996, Everything Sucks remains a pivotal release in not only the band’s catalogue but in the genre they helped define. It captured the urgency and directness that has underpinned Descendents’ influence since their beginning way back in 1978.
While the tour marks the anniversary of Everything Sucks and will focus heavily on the killer tracks from it, fans can of course expect a career-spanning set, including live staples that have cemented Descendents as one of punk rock’s most consistent and respected acts.
It will kick off in Barwon Heads on June 3rd, before shows in Melbourne, Hobart, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast. The band will then make their way to New Zealand with shows in Wellington and Auckland.
Tickets will go on sale at 10am (AEDT) on Friday, February 6th. A Spotify presale will run from 10am (AEDT) on Wednesday, February 4th, followed by a promoter presale at 10am (AEDT) on Thursday, February 5th. See here for details.
Descendents are a pioneering American punk band formed in California, widely credited with shaping melodic hardcore and pop-punk. Fronted by Milo Aukerman, whose cartoon likeness became the band’s iconic logo, they fused the speed and aggression of hardcore with catchy melodies and deeply personal, often self-deprecating lyrics.
Love Music?
Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.
Their songs tackled everyday concerns like relationships, insecurity, boredom and suburban life, setting them apart from the more political punk of the era. Seminal releases such as Everything Sucks and their 1982 debut Milo Goes to College influenced generations of bands.
For complete tour and ticket information, see here.
DESCENDENTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026
Wednesday, June 3rd
Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads VIC
Friday, June 5th
Forum, Melbourne VIC
Saturday, June 6th
Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS
Monday, June 8th
The Gov, Adelaide SA
Tuesday, June 9th
Astor, Perth WA
Thursday, June 11th
Roundhouse, Sydney NSW
Friday, June 12th
Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
Saturday, June 13th
The Balcony (Coolangatta Hotel), Gold Coast QLD
Tuesday, June 16th
Meow Nui, Wellington NZ
Wednesday, June 17th
Powerstation, Auckland NZ