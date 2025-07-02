Sean “Diddy” Combs has been denied bail following the verdict in his federal trial and will remain behind bars until his sentencing date, which has yet to be announced.

As per Variety, the hip-hop mogul was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution but avoided conviction on the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

After the jury delivered their verdict early Wednesday morning, Combs’ attorney Mark Agnifilo requested the judge release him ‘on appropriate conditions’ as soon as possible. Prosecutors opposed this request, arguing that allowing Combs to walk free presented a “real risk.”

Judge Arun Subramanian, who presided over the case, indicated he wanted to review letters from both sides before making his determination regarding bail. Combs’ legal team proposed a bail package that included a $1 million bond, travel restrictions limiting him to specific areas of Florida, California, and New York or New Jersey, surrendering his passport, and submitting to drug testing.

The government contended that Combs should remain detained as his charges under the Mann Act mandate detention, stating that “the only conceivable basis for release here is the existence of exceptional circumstances.” Prosecutors further argued that “even if detention was not mandatory here, which it is, the defendant cannot meet his burden to show by clear and convincing evidence that he is not likely to flee or pose a danger to any other person or the community.”

According to preliminary calculations cited by prosecutors, the sentencing guidelines suggest imprisonment ranging from 51 to 63 months, approximately four to five years. Each of the two counts carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

In response to the government’s position, Combs’ attorneys claimed prosecutors were exaggerating his sentencing exposure and emphasised that he was not convicted of a violent crime. They highlighted “exceptional circumstances,” including his responsibilities toward his children and his 85-year-old mother, Janice Combs, who reportedly wishes for him to be her primary caretaker.

“Mr. Combs should be released on bail today,” his lawyers wrote. “It would be unjust to continue detaining Mr. Combs at the MDC even one day longer, especially since — given the sentencing guidelines for these prostitution offences — he would otherwise be entitled to serve any additional time imposed at a lower-security facility.”

Since his detention in September 2024, Combs has been denied bail three times despite previously offering a $50 million bond backed by equity in his homes and promises of security monitoring. He withdrew his bail bid in December.

The verdict follows an eight-week trial during which several former employees and romantic partners testified about Combs’ behaviour over the years. He stood accused of coercing multiple women into “freak-offs” with male escorts whom he transported across state lines.

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, Combs’ former girlfriend, served as a key witness, providing four days of testimony in which she alleged routine assault and psychological abuse. Following the verdict, her attorney Douglas H. Wigdor released a statement praising her “strength” and for coming forward with accusations that ultimately led to the federal case.

