Diddy has taken to social media to share his opinion on the controversy surrounding Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Richardson was issued with a 30-day suspension after having tested positive for THC use. She was a gold-medalist contender for the 100-metre sprint.

“It’s fucked up and my heart is broken for @itskerrii having her livelong dream stripped away for using a legal substance,” Diddy wrote on Twitter.

“I’m tired of white people sitting in a room making up decisions that affect our hopes and dreams. They will keep treating our athletes like slaves and entertainment until we shut down on these people! Said from LOVE with love.”

Didd also followed up his tweet, reminding his followers of the evils of marijuana’s history in America, in particular within the Harlem community.

He wrote, “To be absolutely clear about my previous tweet, the point I’m making is that marijuana has been used against my people since some white people in an office (DEA/FBI) saw it as a way to entrap Black Jazz artists to shut down the movement happening in Harlem.”

“That’s the real reason why it started, you can research the history. It started from an evil plot, and now this plot is affecting our future. So many of our brothers, sisters, mothers, daughters and sons are rotting in jail for marijuana and it’s JUST NOT RIGHT.”

Diddy brought it back to the current Olympics controversy, saying, “Now, to see them using this against a young Black woman that is on the edge of her greatness, all because some white men decided to make it illegal is shameful.”

“Let me be very clear, marijuana does not make you run faster. That’s a fact. This whole situation is bullshit, and if they let Michael Phelps swim they should #LETHERRUN!!!”

Richardson recently spoke on an interview TODAY, where she confirmed she’s looking forward and confirmed that, “I just know what I have to do moving forward in my career.”

